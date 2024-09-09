CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $212.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

