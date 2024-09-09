CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 551 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

