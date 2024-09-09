CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 723 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,745.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.9 %

AMH opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

