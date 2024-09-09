CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 908 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4,441.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,618 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

US Foods Stock Down 2.4 %

US Foods stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

