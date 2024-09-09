CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 29 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $112,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.20.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.8 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $373.82 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.44 and a 1-year high of $401.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

