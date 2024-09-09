CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 470 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.