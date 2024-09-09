Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells $5,741,358.24 in Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $5,741,358.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,748,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,399,648.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,798,082.12.

On Friday, June 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 490,275 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,019,933.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 466,915 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $2,007,734.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 443,830 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $1,921,783.90.

On Thursday, June 20th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 394,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $2,184,737.78.

On Monday, June 17th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,813,862.40.

On Friday, June 14th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,540,606.66.

On Monday, June 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $1,346,134.87.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.08 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 2.24. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

