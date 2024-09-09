Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,676 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,515,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,070,000 after purchasing an additional 314,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.09.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

