Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $68.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 99.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

