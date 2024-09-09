Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Raised by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 93.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.09 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

