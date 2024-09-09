City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of City worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in City by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of City by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 88,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of City by 9.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of City by 95.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCO opened at $115.32 on Monday. City Holding has a 1-year low of $86.56 and a 1-year high of $125.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $895,503.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $895,503.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,413 shares of company stock worth $1,149,561 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

