Clorox’s (CLX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.50.

Clorox Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.78. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $166.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

