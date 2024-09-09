Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $4,009,995.20 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,009,995.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,754.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $4,089,095.04.
- On Thursday, August 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $4,017,852.80.
- On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,330,585.28.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $4,345,776.64.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $3,900,512.64.
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $3,773,743.36.
Cloudflare Stock Down 3.0 %
NET stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -143.49 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,858,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cloudflare by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,265,000 after purchasing an additional 855,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.