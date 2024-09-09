Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $4,009,995.20 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,009,995.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,754.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $4,089,095.04.

On Thursday, August 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $4,017,852.80.

On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,330,585.28.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $4,345,776.64.

On Thursday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $3,900,512.64.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $3,773,743.36.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.0 %

NET stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -143.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,858,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cloudflare by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,265,000 after purchasing an additional 855,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.