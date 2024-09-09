Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.49 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $594,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,107,422.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $594,797.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,107,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $3,773,743.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 684,816 shares of company stock valued at $54,392,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

