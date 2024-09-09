Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,442 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $107.86 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

