Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $737,198.40 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ COLL opened at $37.19 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on COLL
Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $1,730,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,823 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 159.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Collegium Pharmaceutical
- What is Put Option Volume?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.