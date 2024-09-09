Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $737,198.40 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ COLL opened at $37.19 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $1,730,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,823 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 159.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

