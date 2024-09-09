Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after purchasing an additional 676,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after buying an additional 870,812 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after acquiring an additional 130,458 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

