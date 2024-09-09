Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,088 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Comfort Systems USA worth $37,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after buying an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after acquiring an additional 240,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,299,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 271,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $302.61 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.