Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 12,315 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Logitech International by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 2,036.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $84.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $102.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

