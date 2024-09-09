Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 134,856 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,856 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 89,734 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 168,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 33,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 88,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $33.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

