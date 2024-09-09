Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 36,239 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Club Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 208,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCS opened at $20.57 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

