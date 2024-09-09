Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,714 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,790,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 799,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOV opened at $90.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $95.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

