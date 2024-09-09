Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,095,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $116.13 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $128.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.24 and a beta of 3.34.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 493,579 shares of company stock worth $55,510,751.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

