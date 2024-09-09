Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,123 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 293,502 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,776,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,768.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 119,741 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,827,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $151.02 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $156.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.