Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 38,554 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.41% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

