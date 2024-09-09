Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,066 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,916,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,245 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

