Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Shares in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 168,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,825,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JUNM opened at $30.83 on Monday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.