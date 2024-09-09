Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $53.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $54.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

