Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $1,456,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 2.5 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $293.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $190.64 and a 52-week high of $318.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

