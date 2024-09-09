Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 77.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.