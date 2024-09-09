Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Dutch Bros worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,988,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 846.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,370 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 8,247.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $919,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,226.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,116 shares of company stock valued at $19,730,335. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

