Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMVM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

