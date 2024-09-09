Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Workday by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,586,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 226,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $254.60 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.74.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,902 shares of company stock worth $117,998,849. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.