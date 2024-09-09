Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.99% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VFMF stock opened at $123.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $256.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

