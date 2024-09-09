Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 280,591 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 223,537 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of KVUE opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

