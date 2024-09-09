Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $160.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.22. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $163.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,242.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

