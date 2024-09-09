Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 43,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 362,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

TAXF stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $51.61.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.