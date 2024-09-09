Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000.
VONE opened at $244.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $185.74 and a 12 month high of $255.91.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
