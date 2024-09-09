Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,072.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 347,206 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,176,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,407,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,276,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 611,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134,933 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPEI stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

