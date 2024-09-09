Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MasTec by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $97.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.15. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $113.69.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

