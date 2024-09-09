Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,230 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $130.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $136.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

