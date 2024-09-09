Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,531 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

OGE stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

