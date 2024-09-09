Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,836 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

