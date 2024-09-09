Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 39,463 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.18% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 215,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

