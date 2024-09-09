Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.27% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJUL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 562.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 54,144 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.1% in the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

IJUL stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

