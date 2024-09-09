Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COST. TD Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $828.73.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $876.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $857.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $800.74. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $918.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $3,628,694,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 99,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,474,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,248 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 287.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 836,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,802,000 after purchasing an additional 620,341 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 51,747.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 619,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 618,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

