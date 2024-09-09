Craig Hallum Trims Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Target Price to $2.00

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Kirkland’s Stock Down 0.6 %

KIRK stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.36. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

