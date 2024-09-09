Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,763,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,113,602 shares in the company, valued at $292,182,080.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at $88,323,958.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,763,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,113,602 shares in the company, valued at $292,182,080.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,310 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,087. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

