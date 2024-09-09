CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $246.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 464.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

