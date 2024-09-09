CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of CSX by 149.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in CSX by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in CSX by 718.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Trading Down 1.9 %

CSX opened at $33.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

